Shelton native among wounded at UNC Charlotte shooting

A Shelton native was among the students wounded in the shooting on the campus of the University North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday.

Sean DeHart, 20, was one of six people shot when a gunman opened fire in an academic building, wounding four, but killing two.

DeHart grew up in the Huntington section of Shelton. His family moved to Apex , N.C. several years ago.

On his Facebook page, DeHart, an avid New York Yankees fan, lists his hometown as Shelton and his current residence as Apex, a suburb of Raleigh, N.C.

DeHart’s former neighbor Beverly Lauren told WTNH, said “I’m glad that he’s expected to recover because it was very frightening.”

Lauren remembers him as a sweet kid who used to play with her children while growing up in Connecticut.

Lauren’s family still keeps in touch with them. They exchange Christmas cards every year.