What’s Ahead in Shelton

Huntington Green walking tour May 5

Shelton City Historian Robert Novak will lead participants on a walking tour of the historic Huntington Green on Sunday, May 5. In case of rain, the tour will take place on May 19.

The illustrated talk will begin inside the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church Street, where parking is allowed, at 1 p.m.

The program will offer glimpses into the historic churches, municipal buildings and monuments where Shelton’s history is hidden in plain sight. The tour costs $10 per person, with the funds benefiting the Shelton Historical Society.

Annual rabies clinic Saturday, May 4

The annual rabies clinic will be held Saturday, May 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Shelton Farmers’ Market, 100 Canal Street.

All dogs must be on leashes, and all cats must be in carriers. The cost is $12 per pet (cash only). Those who bring proof of a prior rabies vaccination will receive a three-year certificate. The event is held in cooperation with Countryside Veterinary Hospital. For more information, call the Shelton Animal Shelter at 203-924-2501.

Plumb to host new writers group

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a new writers group for current and future authors.

The group, titled the Commodore Hull, will meet twice a month beginning Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. in the library’s main meeting room on the upper floor. Participants are encouraged to bring their thoughts, drafts, and finished short stories to share feedback and inspiration.

Registration is not required and all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the library at 203-924-1580, ext. 5105, or Suelschroeder@gmail.com.

Probate judge to appear at senior center

Shelton Probate Judge Fred Anthony will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the AARP Chapter 3240 to be held at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Street, on Tuesday, May 21, at 1:30 p.m. Guests are invited and refreshments will be available. For more details, call Walter at 203-278-7646.