Shelton Farmers’ Market to open Saturday

Looking for fresh produce, eggs, breads, cookies and so much more — all from area vendors? Then Shelton may be the place to be this weekend.

Nearly a dozen vendors will converge on the Farmers’ Market Building at The River Walk, 100 Canal Street beginning Saturday, May 4, for the annual Shelton Farmers’ Market, which will run every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through November.

The market’s website states that people will “find the freshest produce grown by local farmers who have dedicated their lives to “providing quality locally grown food for people in their communities.”

Vendors will be selling a variety of produce, eggs, cheese, pies, breads, muffins, cookies, teas, spices, BBQ sauce and popcorn, according to the website, as well as flowers and other handmade items. There will be some live music and events for children and families.

This year is the latest for the farmers’ market that first opened, thanks to local farmer Guy Beardsley, in 1993 in a barren dirt field on Canal Street. In 1997, the city of Shelton took possession of a parcel at 100 E. Canal Street, which had been part of the city’s revitalization plan. It was then that the Shelton Economic Development Corp., with feedback from several local groups, identified a farmers’ market as a viable use for the site.

By 2005, the Shelton Farm & Public Market building was completed and opened. And while Beardsley has since retired from the market’s top job, people can easily find the new Market Master — the man in the top hat, Market Master Michael Yachymczyk.

And as opening day approaches, the Herald continues its spotlight of vendors scheduled to offer their wares to area residents. This week’s featured vendors are Vic’s Guac Shop and The Little Dog Laughed.

Vic’s Guac Shop

Vic’s Guac Shop, according to owner and founder Victoria Demetri, offers tasty food that is made with local ingredients.

Vic’s Guac Shop is a food manufacturing business that “offers healthy and organic fast casual food for people on the go to help with their busy lifestyles while feeling good about what they are eating,” stated Demetri.

“Vic’s Guac Shop products are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. We care about supporting local Farmers and other small businesses,” added Demetri. “We strive for excellent customer service, creating relationships with our customer base and getting to know each and every one. We believe that food is fuel and providing delicious and healthy food options is what we do.”

The Little Dog Laughed

The Little Dog Laughed is a small business selling all-natural dog treats from locally sourced ingredients hand crafted and created by Lisa and Gabi Cheney in Seymour. Little Dog also has “a full line of Essential Oil Salves and Sprays created in our home for your dog’s physical and emotional health.”

The pair handcraft bandanas, toys and pet beds and blankets and offer fancy bow ties and neck ties for the stylish pet or special occasions. The owners make all the treats, essential oil products, toys and textiles in their home.

The meats that the pair dehydrate and the vegetables and eggs used in the treats come from Stone Gardens Farm in Shelton. They use Bob’s Red Mill gluten-free flour in the biscuits. All treats are sugar free, and the pair state that there are no preservatives used.

