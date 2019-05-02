Shelton’s PerkinElmer awards $5K to surgical program

PerkinElmer in Shelton recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Griffin Hospital to support the expansion of its surgical services.

The grant was made through the PerkinElmer Foundation, which supports programs designed to address human and environmental health.

“We are grateful for PerkinElmer’s generous support of our surgical expansion project, which will provide our patients with minimally-invasive robot assisted procedures for an exceptional surgical experience with faster recovery times and better outcomes,” said Griffin Hospital Chairman of Surgery Dr. Richard Salzano.

The funds will aid Griffin’s multi-phase surgical expansion project, which will enhance its surgical capabilities and expand capacity to better serve the growing number of individuals across the region that are choosing Griffin Health for their care.

In 2017, Griffin built a new Ambulatory Surgery Suite to increase the number of pre-op/post-op rooms and provide easier access for patients and caregivers. Griffin is now preparing to increase its number of operating rooms from six to seven and building a state of-the-art technology operating room to accommodate robotic surgery cases for its da Vinci Xi Surgical System.

For more information about Griffin’s Robotic Surgery Program, visit griffinhealth.org/robotic-surgery.

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, PerkinElmer delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets.

PerkinElmer strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of 12,500 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally.

The company reported revenue of approximately $2.8 billion in 2018, serves customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.