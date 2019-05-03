UPDATE: Huntington Green walking tour moved to May 19

Because of poor weather conditions, Shelton City Historian Robert Novak will now lead participants on a walking tour of the historic Huntington Green on Sunday, May 19.

The illustrated talk will begin inside the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St., where parking is allowed, at 1 p.m. It will offer glimpses into the historic churches, municipal buildings and monuments where Shelton’s history is hidden in plain sight. The tour costs $10 per person, with the funds benefiting the Shelton Historical Society.

Most cities and towns throughout New England have common areas that were established in colonial days as places to graze livestock and drill militia units. In Huntington, as Shelton was known from 1789-1919, as in many other localities, churches, a town hall and a cemetery evolved around the green. It remains a gathering place for Shelton’s residents today as much as it did in the past.

The Shelton Historical Society, which operates Shelton History Center, a museum complex of six historic buildings located just north of the Huntington Green at 70 Ripton Road, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1969 with a series of events that will be taking place all year.

On May 1 and 2, Shelton Historical Society will join other area non-profit organizations in The Great Give, an online fundraiser sponsored by the Valley Community Foundation and the Greater New Haven Community Foundation. A peony sale will take place on June 1 and 2, followed by an exhibit opening and Connecticut Open House Day on June 8 and the annual Vintage Vehicles Antique & Classic Car Show on June 16. Consult sheltonhistoricalsociety.org, call 203-925-1803, or see Facebook for more information.