Girls lacrosse: Shelton drops decision to Masuk Panthers

MONROE — Shelton High lost a 15-3 decision to high-powered Masuk High on Saturday.

The Panthers improved to 7-4 and the Gaelettes fell to 1-9.

After seeing the Panthers score twice in less than a minute to stretch the lead to 6-0, Shelton called timeout and created a glimmer of hope soon after the stoppage in play.

The Gaelettes applied pressure, created a turnover and capitalized when Catie Lindberg weaved her way through the defense and scored with 4:25 left in the opening half.

Shelton kept Masuk’s potent offense off the board for nearly three minutes and had chance but couldn’t cut further into the deficit.

Masuk scored three times in the final 1:47 of the half to seize a 9-1 at the break.

Gigi Gamboin scored on a free position shot, and Alley Russel whipped one home off the post for Shelton’s second-half tallies.

Shelton goaltender Nicole Frese made nine saves. Masuk’s Juliana Henry stopped six shots.

Both teams had 10 draw controls, and Shelton coach Kat Ciambriello liked the way her team did in that facet of the game.

“We just need to hold onto that possession and eliminate the turnovers,” Ciambriello said.

Julianna Pagano had four of Masuk’s draw controls and Mia Camerino came away with six for the Gaelettes.

Masuk did a good job of moving the ball quickly, and effectively, off faceoffs.

“What we were trying to do was eliminate their draw and dump. We were trying to stop their attack,” Ciambriello said.

Shelton’s Zoe Hunt played solidly on defense, and Gianna Maurati did a good job of communicating and setting up Shelton’s transition game.

Masuk got three goals from Melissa Psaras.

The Panthers had five players each with a pair of net-finders: Paige Jelliffe, Cali Ryan, Jessie Bennett, Pagano and Mary Henry.

Ryan and Henry both had assists. Sarah Pfau and Chloe Miller added goals.

MASUK 15, SHELTON 3

Shelton 1 2 – 3

Masuk 9 6– 15

Goals: S: Catie Lindberg, Gigi Gamboin, Alley Russel. M: Melissa Psaras (3), Paige Jelliffe (2), Cali Ryan (2), Jessie Bennett (2) Julianna Pagano (2), Mary Henry (2), Sarah Pfau, Chloe Miller. Assists: M: Ryan, Henry.

Goalies: S: Nicole Frese (9 saves), M: Juliana Henry (6)

Records: Shelton 1-9; Masuk 7-4