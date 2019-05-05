Four students earn CABE leadership award

Four Shelton students were recently recognized by the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education with a Student Leadership Award.

Shelton High School students Cristina Chirsky and Andrew Connolly and Shelton Intermediate School students Julia Wilkinson and Angelo Pisacreta earned the honor. Chirsky and Connolly were recognized at the Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, April 24. Wilkinson and Pisacreta will be honored during the board’s May meeting.

Students were nominated to receive this award by their school principal and exhibited the following leadership skills — willingness to take on challenges; capability to make difficult decisions; concern for others; ability to work with others; willingness to commit to a project; diplomacy; an ability to understand issues clearly; and an ability to honor a commitment.