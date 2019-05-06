The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association, representing retired teachers from eight local towns: Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull, welcomed Sheena Graham, Connecticut Teacher of the Year 2019, and her Harding High School choir to the annual April business meeting and luncheon on Thursday, April 11, at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport.

Graham spoke about the challenges of her role as music educator and the rewards of teaching. Then she directed the choir in a choral presentation for the retired teachers.

The next GBRTA General Membership meeting is Thursday, May 9 at Testo’s Restaurant.