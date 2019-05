Shelton High lost to unbeaten Newtown High, 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-17) on Monday.

Leading Shelton were Max Klein )4 digs, 6 kills, 1 block), David Niski (6 digs, 8 kills, 1 block) and Brandon Acervida (6 digs).

Pacing the Nighthawks were Ardi Kodzodziku (2 aces, 6 digs 12 kills, 1 block) Eric Moore (7 digs, 1 kill, 11 assists), Robbie Morrill (5 digs, 8 kills) and Max Wrage (1 ace, 6 digs, 3 kills, 1 block, 12 assists).

Records: Shelton 5-9; Newtown 15-0