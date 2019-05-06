Softball: Shelton challenges throughout loss to Law

MILFORD — Shelton High kept putting itself in position to break through when the Gaelettes lost a 6-1 decision to Jonathan Law on Monday.

Shelton had nine hits, saw three runners reach on errors, and drew a trio of walks.

Law, meanwhile, staked itself to a 3-0 lead after one inning and then held on until stretching the advantage in the sixth.

Shelton is 7-7. Law 8-5.

In between Law’s three-run rallies, Shelton pitcher Julia Krijgsman retired 10 of 11 batters at one point.

“We didn’t link our hits together,” Shelton coach Joann Desrochers said. “Julia Krijgsman (pitcher) does a good job for us.”

Law’s Cali Jolley opened the home first with the first of her two singles. Courtney Hanson bunted her to second base, and she scored on Maddie Lula’s RBI single. Emily Morey’s grounder to the right side scored the second run and Sarah Paulus’ run-scoring single made it 3-0.

Shelton’s Jenna Bennett drove home Anna Leone, who had singled, with a base hit in the second.

The score stayed there despite numerous chances to change the numbers on the scoreboard.

In the third, Shelton’s Bry Heuser reached on an error and Alexis Resto singled. Jolley at shortstop charged Leone’s slow roller and got the third out at first.

An error and Heuser’s single to right field brought Maggie Carlucci to the plate with one out in the fifth.

She lined a rope single to left, but Erica Boehm came up throwing and got the out at home.

Law pitcher Brianna Buccitti them deflected Leone’s liner up the middle, recovered in time, and made the play to first to end the rally.

Law had been silent at the plate for three frames, but in the fifth Hanson and Gina Boccamazzo singled with two outs. But Krijgsman left them on base with a fly ball out to Leone in center.

Law’s bats came alive for real with two outs in the sixth.

Ally Stein doubled to right field, and after Buccitti worked the first walk off her counterpart, a wild pitch put both runners in scoring position.

Boehm singled to bring in two runs, before Jolley’s single brought the margin to 6-1.

In the top of the seventh, Heuser singled.

Resto popped the ball up and took off for first base, where she collided with Paulus who held onto the ball for the second out.

Leone tacked on her second hit, before Buccitti got the final out on a fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop.

JONATHAN LAW 6, SHELTON 1

Shelton 011 000 0 — 1 8 1

Law 300 003 x — 6-9-3

Batteries: Shelton- Julia Krijgsman (LP 7-7) and Bry Heuser; Law – Brianna Buccitti (WP 7-5) and Gina Boccamazzo

Records: Shelton 7-7; Law 8-5