Shelton Fire Log: April 22-29

Monday, April 22

At 3:51 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 38 Stowe Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Tuesday, April 23

At 9:12 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 185 Canal Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An tower truck responded.

At 11:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 23 Westminster Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 1:46 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the First United Methodist Church for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 5:51 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Crosby Commons Complex, 580 Long Hill Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A tower truck responded.

Wednesday, April 24

At 3:38 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 2 Rushbrooke Lane for a carbon monoxide detector activation. An engine responded.

At 4:49 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 59 Katherine Court for an odor of smoke in the home. There was no fire. The odor was from a problem with a clothes dryer motor. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, April 25

At 7:44 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 251 Summerfield Gardens for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 4:05 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 53 Hunters Ridge Road for an illegal open burn. An engine responded.

At 11:23 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 83 Ripton Road to assist EMS. A unit responded.

Friday, April 26

At 2:14 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 27 Cedarwood Lane for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 2:37 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 760 River Road for a person stuck in an elevator. A rescue truck responded.

At 3:52 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hampton Inn Hotel, 695 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A fire alarm pull station was maliciously pulled causing the false alarm. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:41 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Early Learning Child Center, 1079 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:28 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at Long Hill Cross Road. An engine responded.

Saturday, April 27

At 9:54 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Nutmeg Lane for an electrical hazard; tree on wires. An engine responded.

At 8:30 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Monroe FD on Shelton Road to standby during a structure fire. An engine responded.

At 10:22 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Avalon Shelton II, 185 Canal Street, for a fire alarm activation. A ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

Sunday, April 28

At 4:16 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 88 Long Hill Cross Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. a ladder truck responded.

Monday, April 29

At 4:42 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 30 Village Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.