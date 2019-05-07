Shelton PD investigates Wheels burglary

The Wheels Convenience store located at 18 Old Stratford Road in Shelton was burglarized on Saturday, May 4, at approximately 3 a.m., according to Shelton police.

The van, pictured above, pulled in front of the store and a man pried the door open. Once inside, police said the man placed straps around the ATM machine and then pulled the cash machine from the store with the van. The van is unique, according to Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango, because it has a roof rack and running boards.

If any one recognizes the van, contact Bango at 203-924 1544, x4442, or rbango@sheltonpolice.net.