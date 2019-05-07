Shelton resident shines at IHSA championships

The Sacred Heart University Hunt Squad placed 10th in the nation in the Team Hunt Seat Equitation at the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) National Championship, which was held in Syracuse, N.Y., on May 1 to 5.

This was the first time in program history that the Sacred Heart University Hunt Seat squad qualified for the championship. Shelton resident Rebecca Dion, a sophomore in the SHU nursing program and part of the equestrian team, placed ninth in the country in the team walk trot.