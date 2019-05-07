Shakespeare in the Bar series features Two Gentlemen of Verona

Valley Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare in the Bar series will feature the comedy, Two Gentlemen of Verona on Tuesday, June 4, at 7 p.m., at The Ole Dog Tavern, 2505 Main Street, Stratford. Doors open at 6 p.m. The play stars Matthew Macca and Eric Bermedez.

“Shakespeare in the Bar is a way of seeing theater in a relaxed atmosphere while still retaining the language of Shakespeare,” said Tom Simonetti, Valley Shakespeare Festival’s founder and executive director. “It’s fun, it’s intimate, and can sometimes get bawdy — the way Shakespeare wrote it (and would have wanted it!). The Two Gentlemen of Verona is one of Shakespeare’s first comedies and it has a lot of inconsistencies so the ‘fun’ set-up of the bar helps that.”

Valley Shakespeare Festival also presents Free Shakespeare in the Park every July at Shelton’s Veterans Memorial Riverwalk Park and tours to senior centers, homeless shelters, libraries, and schools.

Admission to the Shakespeare in the Bar event is $25 in advance. Tickets are available at vsfestival.org or by calling 203-513-9446.

Valley Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit professional theater company dedicated to bringing free and low-cost theater to the communities of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.