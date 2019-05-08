Girls track and field: Shelton sweeps Cheshire, Guilford

SHELTON — The Gaelettes defeated Cheshire High (96.5-53.5) and Guilford (111-39) on Tuesday. 

Coach Jason Kymer’s squad is now 10-2 on the season. 

Maeve Sheldon, Adriana Franzese, Amanda Lomonte and Anna Weissenberg were first in the 4×800 relay (10:30.5). 

Haley Oko was a double winner, placing first in the 100-meter dash (12.9) and the 200 (27.4). 

Kasidy Quiles won the 100 hurdles (16.0). 

Shelton dominated the field events. 

Earning firsts were Jackie Simington in the javelin (117-4), Sarah Ovesny in the shot put (36-5), Samantha Norris in the discus (81.9) and Liz Porto in the pole vault (7-6). 

