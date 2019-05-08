Carnival returning to Canal Street

The Coleman Bros. Carnival will be making its return to Canal Street next week.

The carnival will run May 15 to 19 — open 6 to 11 p.m. weekdays, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — at Veteran’s Park, 38 Canal St. The event will feature classic rides like the merry-go-round and Ferris wheel as well as newer attractions such as the slide, swings, the Sizzler, Tilt-A-Whirl, and a Mardi Gras-themed funhouse. There will also be food, such as fried dough, pizza, and cotton candy.

The cost is $1 per ticket, $45 for 50 tickets. Wristbands $25, sold Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m., valid until closing sold Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m, valid until 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds go to support our Boys & Girls Clubs in Shelton, Ansonia and Seymour.