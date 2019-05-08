Carnival returning to Canal Street

The carnival returns to Canal Street next week.

The Coleman Bros. Carnival will be making its return to Canal Street next week.

The carnival will run May 15 to 19 — open 6 to 11 p.m. weekdays, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — at Veteran’s Park, 38 Canal St. The event will feature classic rides like the merry-go-round and Ferris wheel as well as newer attractions such as the slide, swings, the Sizzler, Tilt-A-Whirl, and a Mardi Gras-themed funhouse. There will also be food, such as fried dough, pizza, and cotton candy.

The cost is $1 per ticket, $45 for 50 tickets. Wristbands $25, sold Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m., valid until closing sold Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m, valid until 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds go to support our Boys & Girls Clubs in Shelton, Ansonia and Seymour.

Related posts:

  1. Aldermen: Board OKs Canal Street building buy
  2. River Breeze: Housing project earns $1.1M in federal tax credits
  3. State reps host successful sports equipment drive
  4. Arrest Log from Jan. 9- Jan. 17