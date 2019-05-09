Shelton Library Lines: Blooming Books Friday

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesdays, May 14 and 21, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesdays, May 14 and 21, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesdays, May 15 and 22, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, May 9 and 16, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Cozy Thyme with Bloomin’ Books — Friday, May 10, 1 p.m. Spring is in the air! What cozy mysteries will appear in Mabel’s ever-popular book group? Grow your reading list, pick some new favorites, or share your bouquet of books with others. It’s no mystery that there will be treats to dig into and a fun time for all. Adults may register beginning April 29.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, May 9 and 16, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library offers another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. The classes, free and open to the public, will begin and end with a series of warm-up and cool-down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Program meets in the newly renovated meeting room.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Fridays, May 10 and 17, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm-up and cool-down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Program meets in the meeting room. No program on April 19.

Life Is Art — Thursday, May 9 and 23, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Miss Ronda offers fun and different creative projects each week. Attendees learn new techniques and express their inner artist.

Knit! — Tuesday, May 14 and 21, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, May 10 and 17, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners: in the Conversation Café, there are coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Alphabits — Thursdays, May 9, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids up to 5 years old and their caregivers. Miss Maura offers a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Babies & Books — Fridays, May 10, 10:30 a.m. Bouncing beautiful tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lap-sit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

MS Support Group — Monday, May 13, noon. New time. Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot.

Repeat Reads — Monday, May 13, 6 p.m. Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is the classic novel, Northanger Abbey, by Jane Austen. Book club will be meeting in the Connecticut Room.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) — Friday, May 17, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. Note: W.I.C. this month will be meeting in the CT Room located on the main floor of Plumb. Parents/caregivers with strollers may use the ramp located behind the library.

SWCAPA — Monday, May 13, 7 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Commodore Hull Writers Group — Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. New group. Are you an aspiring writer, or already one? This new group is dedicated to critique, inspire, share, and solicit input from perspective and fellow writers. Group will be meeting twice a month, and is open to all ages. No registration is required. Next meeting is on Saturday, May 18.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.