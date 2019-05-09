Baseball: Shelton Gaels sweep twin bill from Career

SHELTON — Dylan DeSio and Joe Romano led the Gaels to a doubleheader sweep of Career Magnet on Wednesday.

Shelton banged out 21 hits in the twin bill as coach Scott Gura’s club upped its mark to 9-7.

DeSio, Romano and Anthony Steele each had two hits in the 11-2 run-rule win in the first game

Mike Kennedy allowed only two hits in the five-inning contest that saw the Gaels bang out 11 safeties.

Ben Van Tine got the win in the second game. Max Macchia came on in the fifth to complete the 14-4 triumph.

Romano and DeSio both had three hits

Winner of 8 of 9 games, the Gaels will visit East Haven Friday at 3:45 and return home to play Foran High Monday at 7.

SHELTON 11, CAREER 2 (5 INN.)

CAREER 001 01—2 2 2

SHELTON 322 21—11 11 0

Batteries: C—Cintron (L, 1-5) and Flores; S—Kennedy (W, 1-2) and Romano

SHELTON 14, CAREER 4 (5 INN.)

CAREER 100 03—4 5 0

SHELTON 224 33—14 10 1

Batteries: C—Burgos (L, 1-6) and Flores; S—Van Tine (W, 1-0), Macchia (5) and Romano

Records: Career 3-13, Shelton 9-7