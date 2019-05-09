Shelton Property Transfers — April 15-19

The following property transfers were recorded in the Shelton City Clerk’s office between April 15 and 19.

• 10 Acorn Hollow, Unit #10, Tamarac Ridge Condominium, Viola Sallaku and Fation Sako to Stacey Lariccia, $239,000.

• 23 Wake Robin Lane (Lot #21 Saw Mill Farms), Stephen C. Guarrera and Christine A. Guarrera to Jennifer R. Cutrali, $465,000.

• 96 Prospect Avenue, Christine S. Trani to Chandano Meas and Channlyda Meas. $245,000.

• Unit #104, Crescent Village, Kurt Maurer to David Nash and Karen Nash, $362,500.

• 14 Wallace Street (Lots #20 and 21 Highland Terrace), Jodi A. Depalma to Seth William Freedman and Danielle Freedman, $200,000.

• 52 Broc Terrace (Lot #15 Broc Estates), Kevin Corda to Shawn Andrews, $349,900.

• 42 Lucille Drive (Lot #23 Section Two Means Brook Heights), Cacilda Vince to Gold Star Real Estate LLC, $220,000.

• Unit #22 L’Hermitage Condominiums, Diane Solomon to Danielle Palmieri, $267,500.

• 14-16 Geissler Drive, Nichole Mandanici to Kevin M. Corda, $330,000.

• 558 Asbury Ridge (Unit #558, Views of Long Hill Condominium), Linda L. Doherty to Kimberly Rose, $155,000.

• 59 Hilltop Drive, Kevin J. Chavez and Nancy T. Chavez to Kimberly A. Evans and Stephen V. Evans III, $325,000.