Shelton home sells for $275K

These homes recently sold in Shelton:

173 Myrtle St.
Price: $275,000
Seller/buyer: J Conklin to Pamela Dean

31 Bunker Hill Circle #31
Price: $436,000
Seller/buyer: N Dodge to Francesca and Stephen Addison

145 Canal St. #8
Price: $178,000
Seller/buyer: Robert Bobrowski to Patricia and Jose Valentin

59 Heather Ridge #59
Price: $165,000
Seller/buyer: Christine Zeiser to Cecelia and Robert Tartaglia

124 Hillside Ave.
Price: $155,000
Seller/buyer: Bruce Saltzman to Gail and Ralph Strocchia

936 Howe Ave.
Price: $255,000
Seller/buyer: John Tokarczyk to Sandra and Natalie Dejesus

175 Remy Court #175
Price: $370,000
Seller/buyer: Francis Gallo to Azfar Noor

11 Rocky Rest Road
Price: $181,000
Seller/buyer: Verlie Brown to Rekha Bojja

