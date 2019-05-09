Shelton home sells for $275K

These homes recently sold in Shelton:
173 Myrtle St.
Price: $275,000
Seller/buyer: J Conklin to Pamela Dean
31 Bunker Hill Circle #31
Price: $436,000
Seller/buyer: N Dodge to Francesca and Stephen Addison
145 Canal St. #8
Price: $178,000
Seller/buyer: Robert Bobrowski to Patricia and Jose Valentin
59 Heather Ridge #59
Price: $165,000
Seller/buyer: Christine Zeiser to Cecelia and Robert Tartaglia
124 Hillside Ave.
Price: $155,000
Seller/buyer: Bruce Saltzman to Gail and Ralph Strocchia
936 Howe Ave.
Price: $255,000
Seller/buyer: John Tokarczyk to Sandra and Natalie Dejesus
175 Remy Court #175
Price: $370,000
Seller/buyer: Francis Gallo to Azfar Noor
11 Rocky Rest Road
Price: $181,000
Seller/buyer: Verlie Brown to Rekha Bojja