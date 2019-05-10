BIC donates school supplies to Bridgeport school

In recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Day, BIC spent Tuesday, May 7, donating 54 boxes of school supplies to support Roosevelt School students in Bridgeport.

As part of BIC’s recent Bring Your Child to Work Day celebration, 80 children visited the Shelton headquarters and worked with team members to assemble boxes that were filled with a variety of BIC stationery products, including BIC® Xtra-Fun #2 Pencils, BIC® Xtra-Strong Mechanical Pencils, Coloring Collection by Conte® Coloring Pencils and BIC Brite Liner® Erasable Highlighters.

“At BIC, we understand the importance of supporting our local communities and one of our core values is a commitment to education,” said BIC General Manager Mary Fox. “The opportunity to give back to the Roosevelt School and our support of programs like these are directly linked to the success we have achieved over the past 60 years.”

National Teacher Appreciation Day has been celebrated on the first Tuesday in May for nearly 40 years and represents a day to honor teachers for the resources they provide and the lasting impression they make on students.

“People often overlook the importance of having access to everyday classroom items. From math to writing and art to science, there are a variety of subjects to teach, which means many resources are needed,” said Jacqueline Simmons, Roosevelt School principal. “We are so thankful for the generosity that BIC has shown our school today. These supplies will better prepare our students to learn and allow teachers to help their classes succeed.”

In addition to the product donation to the Roosevelt School, BIC celebrated National Teacher Awareness Day by having approximately 280 team members who are located at its Shelton office write apple-shaped thank you notes to teachers who have had a positive impact on their lives.

In exchange for the handwritten note, team members received a gift bag filled with BIC product to give to a teacher, whether it is a friend, family member or their child’s teacher as a “thank you.”