Dress for Success hosts annual benefit event

Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County will host its annual benefit Toast to Success! on Thursday, May 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Highway, Fairfield. Presenting sponsor is Bank of America.

The event features a fashion show with designs from Lord & Taylor and special guest Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro receiving the Denise “Denny” Taft Davidoff Empowerment Award.

Toast to Success! celebrates Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County’s years of service to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The organization has helped more than 10,000 women since opening its doors in 1998. Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County offers all services to clients at no-cost and relies on donations and fundraising for support.

All proceeds from the evening will support programs of Dress for Success including Simply Suited and the Professional Women’s Group.

Toast to Success! is made possible by the support of several local businesses including M&T Bank, Synchrony Financial, Aquarian Water Company, Connecticut Community Bank, Epsilon Agency, Lord & Taylor, Moffly Media, Landmark Print and MPI.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/ToastSuccess19 or call 203-610-8512.