No criminal charges in Shelton High investigation

No Shelton High School staffers will face criminal charges after a six-week investigation, according to local law enforcement.

“There will be no criminal arrests in this case,” said Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky Friday. “The case is now closed.”

The Shelton police department began investigating Principal Beth Smith and Assistant Principal John Skerritt in late March after police were called to the high school on an incident involving two students.

Shelton Police Chief Shawn Sequeira said the department was attempting to determine if school personnel were following the proper protocols and procedures, in accordance with Connecticut General Statutes, when dealing with potentially criminal situations.

In response, school Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet placed Smith on paid administrative leave. Skerritt assumed the interim principal role until he was also placed on paid administrative leave in early April by Clouet after it was learned that Skerritt was also under investigation in the case.

“We are delighted that no charges have been filed,” said Clouet.

Clouet said the Board of Education and administration have already begun looking into the status of Smith and Skerritt internally but offered no further comment, saying this remains a “personnel matter.”

Kozlowsky would not comment on the alleged incident involving the two students which sparked this investigation, saying only that the police department found no criminal wrongdoing and expected that the school system and law enforcement would continue to have a “good working relationship.”

“The police department and the school system have had a long, positive relationship, and the department looks forward to continuing to work together in a positive way,” said Kozlowsky.

When asked about the length of the investigation, Kozlowsky said the department never puts a time frame on such cases, instead taking as long as necessary to complete a thorough review of the situation.

“We believe in doing a complete investigation,” said Kozlowsky, “and that can take time.”