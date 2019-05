Shelton High lost to Joel Barlow, 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-17, on Friday.

David Niski had 11 kills and 15 digs for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels (5-9).

Jordan Peck had four kills, an ace, and blocked a shot.

Leading Barlow (15-2) were Logan Paradise (9 digs, 9 kills) and Tommy Lucido (5 kills, 4 blocks).