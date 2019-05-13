Shelton Fire Log: April 29-May 5

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between April 29 and May 5, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, April 29

At 3:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Mohegan School at 47 Mohegan Road to assist EMS with a patient. A rescue truck responded.

At 7:24 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 21 Union Street for an electrical hazard; wires down in the road. An engine responded.

At 9:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 16 Providence Avenue for a carbon monoxide detector activation. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Tuesday, April 30

At 6:28 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 22 Oak Glen Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:13 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Brightview Assisted Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 11:54 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 19 Kanungum Trail for a fire in a clothes dryer. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire which was confined to the dryer and its contents. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, May 1

At 2:57 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Shelton Sports Center, 784 River Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 8:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Amici’s Restaurant, 500 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire; an engine responded.

Thursday, May 2

At 3:28 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Friday, May 3

At 11:11 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 100 Beard Saw Mill Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 6:11 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 66 Longmeadow Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 7:41 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co.#1 responded to Anco Engineering Co., 217 Long Hill Cross Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

At 1:32 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to route 8 northbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 2:17 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Route 8 northbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Saturday, May 4

At 12:15 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 159 Center Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The tower truck and a ladder truck responded.

Sunday, May 5

At 12:29 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Edgewood Avenue for an illegal open burn. An engine responded.

At 9:30 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 northbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 2:17 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 12 Big Horn Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 9:28 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co.#1 responded to 129 Kyles Way for an odor of natural gas in the home. An engine and a rescue truck responded.