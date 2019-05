Amy Naylor from Shelton was first in the all-around at the 2019 Northeast Regional YMCA Gymnastics Championship held in Readfield (Me.) from May 10-12.

Competing at the Level 7 age 13 division for Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA, she won the first-place all-around award and took first as well on beam and bars.

Naylor is a seventh grader at Shelton Intermediate School.