Perillo, McGorty oppose CT minimum wage hike

State Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty said on Thursday, May 9, that the passage of the increase in the minimum wage to $15 will have a negative impact on Connecticut’s economy, will reduce jobs and hurt nonprofits and local communities.

“Legislative Democrats continue to ignore businesses and municipalities who are being asked to pay more and to take on more expenses,” said Perillo. “This drastic increase in the minimum wage will have devastating ripple effects to our economy. We need to start listening to businesses and local leaders and stop punishing them with more mandates and taxes.”

“Increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour will cost municipalities millions to implement, which could result in higher local taxes,” said McGorty. “Everything from groceries to summer camp fees will increase because of the sharp increase to $15 an hour. We will all feel the negative impact of this legislation.”

The minimum wage debate lasted for nearly 15 hours, with Republicans offering eight amendments to fix issues with legislation brought up by businesses, nonprofits, and business leaders.

One amendment offered by Republicans would have exempted municipalities from having to pay $15 dollars an hour. The amendment was rejected by all Democrats in the House.

The final version of the bill will increase the minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour over a four and a half year period, the fastest pace to $15 dollars an hour in the country. Among its more controversial components is a provision allowing the minimum wage increase beyond $15 with legislative approval as it relates to the employment cost index.

House Bill 5004 now awaits action in the state Senate.