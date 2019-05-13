Boys volleyball: Shelton Gaels lose in five sets to Cheshire

Shelton High won the first two sets, before Cheshire came back to win a 3-2 decision on Monday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels, led by David Niski’s overall match totals of 20 kills, seven digs, three blocks and two aces, went in front on 25-23, 29-27 victories.

Cheshire (12-4) rallied back 25-17, 5-19, 15-9.

Jordan Peck (7 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 1 ace) and Jack Gangi (7 kill, 3 blocks, 2 digs) keyed the effort by the Gaels (5-11).

Leading the Rams were Luke Pineiaro (30 assists, 2 aces), Colby Hayes (17 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace, 1 block) and Aiden Godfrey (14 kills 2 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist).