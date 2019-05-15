Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

The New Mastersounds, May 16, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Johnny Trma and The B3 Kings will also perform. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Felice Brothers, May 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Jonathan Rice will also perform. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Filmore, May 17, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Hope Concert for Mental Illness, May 18, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring singer-songwriter Elza, Maggie Taylor from Advocacy Unlimited Inc. and other guest speakers. Sponsored by Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, Ridgefield, in association with NAMI CT chapter. Free, but reservations required. Info: bit.ly/JesseLeeHope.

Popa Chubby, May 18, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Julian Marley, May 18, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $15-$45, wallstreettheater.com.

Daedalus Quartet, May 19, 3 p..m., Visual & Performing Arts Center, WCSU Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-748-2177, danburyconcert.org.

Rock Out for the Red, White & Blue concert, May 19, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Proceeds support CT veterans and Stamford’s Veterans Park. Tickets: $19, palacestamford.org.

Guitarist Martin Taylor, May 19, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room series. Suggested donation: $10. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

Benefit Concert: Mannes School of Music, May 19, 7 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Special showcase by The New School’s Mannes Guitar Department. All proceeds go to the Milford Arts Council. Tickets: $5-$20. Info: milfordarts.org.

Rodrigo y Gabriela, May 19, 8:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $125-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Average White Band, May 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Otis and The Hurricanes will also perform. Tickets $40-$55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Styx, May 23, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $58.50-$341. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Funky Dawgz Brass Band, May 23, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $27. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lucy Kaplansky, May 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Vicki Ferrara will also perform. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The English Beat, May 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Alex Shillo, May 24, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10, palacestamford.org.

Gary Hoey, May 25, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Amy Ray Band, May 26, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters will also perform. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

X Celebrating 4 Decades, May 26, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Omar Apollo, May 29, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen, May 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Aztec Two-step 2.0, May 31, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rex Fowler & Friends will also perform. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza, May 31, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $30-$58. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

David Brighton’s Space Oddity: David Bowie impersonator, June 1, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $20-$50, wallstreettheater.com.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Principal Harpist, Emily Levin, June 2, 4 p.m., Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield. Free, but donations accepted. Info: danburymusiccentre.org/charles-ives-concert-series/.

Voyage — the Ultimate Journey Tribute Band, June 7, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $20-$54. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Victor Manuelle, June 14, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Singer, author and Puerto Rican producer performs. Tickets: $54-$99. Info: palacestamford.org.

The African Children’s Choir concert, June 16, 6 p.m., Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free, but donations accepted. Info: 203-227-7886, africanchildrenschoir.com.

Make Music Day Fairfield, June 21, 3-10 p.m. Venues and artists are asked to register to participate at makemusicday.org/fairfield. The free, outdoor music festival is celebrated worldwide on the Summer Solstice each year. Info: fairfield@makemusicday.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead tribute band, June 21, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $18-$60. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

The Allman Betts Band, July 7, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts with special guest Duane Betts. Tickets: $29.50-$65. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Our Native Daughters, July 23, 7:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Tickets: $20-$65. Proceeds benefit The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. Info/Tickets: web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10406429.