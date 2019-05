Shelton’s David Niski had 22 kills when the Gaels defeated Amity High, 3-1 (16-25, 25-13, 25-14, 28-26) on Wednesday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s team is now 6-11. They host Stamford High Thursday at 6 p.m.

Skyler Kim had four aces and 10 kills.

Jordan Peck had nine kills and five blocks.

Niski added four aces and four digs.

Leading Amity (1-15) were Theodore Zaharewicz (10 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs) and Christian Tzepos (17 assists, 9 digs).