Board of Aldermen: City to sell two municipal lots

The city’s general fund could soon get a boost thanks to the sale of municipal-owned properties.

The Board of Aldermen on Thursday authorized Mayor Mark Lauretti to place two pieces of city properties — one, the triangular parcel between Canal Street West and Canal Street East; the other, properties listed as 252-254 Howe Ave.

Lauretti said that he has ordered appraisals on both properties. After receiving the appraisals, Lauretti told the aldermen that he would approach the prospective buyers, then come back to the board for final authorization.

“There is interest in the lots,” said Lauretti. “(These sales) should not take long.”

Lauretti said the 0.15-acre property at 252-254 Howe Ave. was foreclosed on the city years ago after a fire destroyed the multi-unit apartment structure that had since been razed. The site is located across from Wharf Street or the Route 8 southbound exit ramp and is located between two multifamily buildings.

“This lot is sitting there. It is doing nothing, and we could use the revenue,” said Board of Aldermen President John Anglace. “It is time to cash in.”

Other business

• The aldermen voted to bond $50,000 to begin replacement of the upper roof at City Hall. Lauretti said this is only the beginning of the project, which is estimated at some $180,000 in total. The mayor said the city would appropriate the remainder of the funds, through bonding, after July 1. The mayor also said there is interest by TMobile in installing an antenna on top of the building, which would bring in rental fees of between $24,000 and $28,000 annually to the city.

• The aldermen approved job reclassification of the positions of captain and deputy chief with the Shelton Police Department.

This changes the merit system class rating from 25 to 27 for captains, 27 to 29 for deputy chief. The increases in class for each allow for a higher salary range, meaning, according to a memo from city Administrative Assistant Jack Basher to Lauretti dated May 6, the city will have “more flexibility in the hiring for these positions, and the salaries would be more competitive in the marketplace.”

The present class for captains, under Class 25, has a salary range of $58,105 to $108,330; and for deputy chief, under Class 27, has a salary range of $64,059 to $119,436. Now, the captain is Class 27, with a salary between $64,059 and $119,436. The deputy chief, at Class 29, has a salary between $70,626 and $131,759.

The old class ranking, according to Basher, did not allow for “competitive hiring and the ability to have a marketplace salary for new hires or merit increases for promotions. The more appropriate salary range would have to be at the higher end of the schedule to be competitive.”

• The aldermen approved $7,095 for corporation counsel Teodosio Stanek LLC, for legal expenses.

