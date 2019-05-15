Shelton Library Lines: Book clubs, Spanish lessons galore

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Both libraries will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day. Libraries will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, May 28. Book drops will remain open at both libraries to return materials.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesdays, May 21 and 28, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesdays, May 21 and 28, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesdays, May 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, May 16 and 23, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, May 16 and 23, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library offers another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. The classes, free and open to the public, will begin and end with a series of warm-up and cool-down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Program meets in the newly renovated meeting room.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Fridays, May 17 and 24, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm-up and cool-down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Program meets in the meeting room.

Life Is Art — Thursday, May 23 and 30, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Miss Ronda offers fun and different creative projects each week. Attendees learn new techniques and express their inner artist.

Knit! — Tuesday, May 21 and 28, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, May 17 and 24, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners: in the Conversation Café, there are coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) — Friday, May 17, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. Note: W.I.C. this month will be meeting in the CT Room located on the main floor of Plumb. Parents/caregivers with strollers may use the ramp located behind the library.

Commodore Hull Writers Group — Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. New group. Are you an aspiring writer, or already one? This new group is dedicated to critique, inspire, share, and solicit input from perspective and fellow writers. Group will be meeting twice a month, and is open to all ages. No registration is required. Next meeting is on Saturday, May 18.

Books @ Noon — Monday, May 20, noon. This book discussion group for adults meets on fourth Mondays every month at noon. This month’s selection is Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles. Book club will be meeting in the newly renovated Meeting Room.

Between the Pages Book Club — Wednesday, May 22 6:30 p.m. Calling all third and fourth graders please join Miss Maura for a monthly book club at Plumb Memorial Library. Upon registering each child will receive a free copy of that month’s book. Program will be held in the Upstairs CT Room. Caregivers are required to remain in Plumb Library for program duration. Registration is required each month for this book club

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.