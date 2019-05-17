Olde Ripton Garden Club plant sale Saturday 

The Olde Ripton Garden Club annual perennial and plant sale will be Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at St Paul’s Episcopal Church parking lot, 25 Church St., across from the Huntington Green in Shelton.

Featured at the sale will be a large assortment of perennial plants as well as organic vegetables, annuals, house plants and locally grown honey. There will also be a bake sale.

Proceeds from this annual event benefit the garden club activities including maintenance of the Shelton community gardens and the Club’s scholarship activities.

Also on sale will be the Shelton City Flower, Rudbeckia Fulgida goldstrum, a yellow coneflower designated in 2016 by the City Board of Alderman. For more information, visit the club’s website at www.OldeRiptonGardenClub.org or go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SheltonORGC.