Setter Matt Tokarski had 19 assists when Shelton defeated Stamford High, 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-9) in its season finale on Thursday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels finished the season at 7-11.

Jordan Peck had seven kills, three blocks, three aces and three digs.

David Niski had 11 kills, five digs and three aces.

Tokarski added four aces, three digs and two kills.