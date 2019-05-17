Girls lacrosse: Shelton falls to Amity High

A tough season has come to an end for the often-competitive Shelton High girls lacrosse team.

The Gaelettes wrap up with a deceptive 1-15 mark, given four of the contests were one-goal nail-biters and two others were decided by just two goals.

“We had a ton of close games. We battled until the end regardless if we were down by 10 or down by one. I’m proud of their effort on the field, but we still need to work out our consistency,” coach Kat Ciambriello said.

The season concluded with an 18-7 setback to Southern Connecticut Conference team Amity of Woodbridge on Thursday.

Mia Camerino had three goals, Catie Lindberg scored twice and Gigi Gamboian and Jess Perley each added a net-finder.

Gamboian added an assist.

Amity got four goals from Payton Pappa and three apiece off the sticks of Elaine Ferraro and Payton Grande. Ana Carney scored twice for Amity.

Perley had five draw controls and Lindberg and Camerino each got possession of four other draws.

Gamboian, Zoe Hunt, Amanda Schafenberg and Maeve Marks all had two ground ball scoops.

Nicole Frese came up with a 10-save effort.