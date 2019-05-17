Baseball: Shelton sweeps twin bill, winners of seven in row

SHELTON — Anthony Steele pitched a two-hit shutout in an SCC matchup with Foran, and the bats came alive in a 10-5 win over Bridgeport Central, when coach Scott Gura’s Gaels swept a doubleheader on Thursday.

Shelton has won 11 of 12 games and stands at 12-7 going into today’s game with top-ranked Cheshire.

Steele, now 5-1, struck out six batters, as Foran dropped to 10-10.

Russ DeMarco (2-1) got the win against Central.

Joey Romano and Dylan DeSio had two hits each

SHELTON 2, FORAN 0 

Foran      000 000 0—0 2 4

Shelton  010 010 X—2 5 1

SHELTON 10, CENTRAL 6 

Central   000 500 0—5 4 2

Shelton  023 230 X—10 9 0

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Amity slugs Shelton to reach semis
  2. Indoor track: Stevens, Hansen place in New Englands
  3. Shelton girls swim past West Haven
  4. New kid in town leading Brakette boppers