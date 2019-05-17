Chemical spill on Controls Drive

Fire and hazmat crews are currently on the scene at a Controls Drive building handling a chemical spill.

Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said that Shelton firefighters and police responded to Milestone, Inc., located at 25 Controls Drive. Bango said initial calls reported an explosion, but after the fire department arrived, it was determined that was not the case.

“An investigation revealed a small Hydrofluoric acid spill occurred and vapor from the chemical reached the ventilation system causing the building to be evacuated,” said Bango. “There were no reported injuries.”

Bango said fire and hazmat crews are expected to clear the building soon.