National Trails Day Hike on June 1

In celebration of National Trails Day, the Shelton Trails Committee will hold a hike along the Shelton Lakes Greenway on Saturday, June 1 at 10:30 AM.

Starting at the Shelton Intermediate School parking lot, the hike will cover sections of the Paugussett Trail, the Oak Valley Trail, the Turkey Trot Trail, and the Shelton Lakes Recreation Path. The easy 2.5-mile route passes two reservoirs and a wide variety of habitats.

Children and leashed pets are welcome. Note that the terrain is not stroller-friendly. Meet at the Shelton Intermediate School at 10:30 a.m. Pre-registration is not required. Rain date/time is Sunday, June 2, at 1 p.m. For details, visit the Shelton Trails Committee blog at http://sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com/p/work-part.html. To receive email notices of future Shelton Trails Committee events, email sheltontrailscommittee@gmail.com.