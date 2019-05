Shelton High defeated Fairfield Ludlowe, 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-13) on Monday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels will take an 8-11 record into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. SCC semifinal match at Daniel Hand in Madison.

Leading the Gaels against the Falcons were Jordan Peck (2 aces, 3 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks), Max Klein (5 digs, 7 kills, 5 assists), David Niski (16 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs) and Skyler Kim (1 ace, 10 digs).