Local insurance firm gives shelters Easter treats

DiMatteo Insurance in Shelton has spent years brightening the lives of area children through its annual Easter basket project.

For the 19th consecutive year, DiMatteo Insurance distributed more gift baskets to homeless children in the region than ever before due to what it called the generosity of donations from their employees, family, friends and clients. Since its inception, 1,900 baskets have helped thousands of area children in need.

Branch Manager Kim DiMatteo and receptionist Zaibel Torres organized the community service drive with assistance from DiMatteo’s family, including her three adult children — Anthony, Michael and Jessica DiMatteo, all of Bethany, and her nephew John Esposito of Middlebury, a paraprofessional at DiMatteo Group — Financial Services. In addition, this team effort included a helping hand from account executive Rebecca St Germain of Vernon and account manager Lisa Casalini of Oxford, along with her children.

Baskets were delivered to four shelters in Fairfield County — Norwalk Emergency Shelter and Domestic Violence Crisis Center, also in Norwalk, and Inspirica, Inc., and Domestic Violence Crisis Center, both in Stamford. Each basket was filled with age-appropriate necessities specifically for children age birth to 3 years of age and 13 to 17 years of age.

“My family started this wonderful community service project when my eldest son Anthony was just 2 years old,” said Kim DiMatteo. “We always make the Easter gift basket project a family affair. My husband, John, and I were thrilled when our three adult children, Anthony, Michael and Jessica, approached us about volunteering again. More than a dozen volunteers spent weeks organizing and preparing for the Easter delivery.

“The community and our staff are to be commended for surpassing our collection goal,” added DiMatteo. “We want to thank everyone for their heartfelt contributions. Each shelter was so appreciative and grateful for the tremendous volunteer effort.”

DiMatteo Insurance will be joining Inspirica on June 18 to provide a meal for its meal program and care packages of toiletries. In addition, the company supports many local charities through the DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation. The foundation was established more than 14 years ago as a tribute to its founder and late father, Anthony “Tony” DiMatteo, who was battling cancer at the time. Since then, the foundation has contributed more than $376,000 for various local and national charities that fund research, education and finding a cure for diseases.

