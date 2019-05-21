P&Z approves Hawks Ridge plan

A proposed 89-unit apartment complex on Beard Sawmill Road received unanimous Planning & Zoning Commission approval on Tuesday, May 14.

This decision comes as no surprise as the commission had sought a resolution acknowledging approval for the project in February. The Ridge at Sawmill represents the final phase of the Hawks Ridge project by developer A.J. Grasso on a 41-acre property previously owned by the Wells family and zoned for light industrial use.

As part of a Planned Development District, single-family homes and townhouses have been built off Long Hill Cross Road and the Brightview assisted living facility is nearing completion on Beard Sawmill Road.

Hawks Ridge Luxury Rentals now wants to construct two apartment buildings on three acres of vacant land next to Brightview and Route 8.

The apartment parcel previously had been approved for 89 assisted living units. No one spoke against the proposal during the public hearing. The four-story apartment buildings would have 148 parking spaces, share a driveway with Brightview, and most units would be one- or two-bedroom.

