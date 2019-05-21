Shelton Fire Log: May 6-10

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between May 6 and May 10, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, May 6

At 8:24 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 101 Maple Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 8:35 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 101 Far Horizons Drive for an odor of gas in the home. Two engines responded.

Tuesday, May 7

At 10:56 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. The tower truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:24 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Shelton High School, 120 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The tower truck responded.

Thursday, May 9

At 8:34 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Coram Avenue at Elm Street for a car fire. An engine responded.

At 2:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex, 423 Howe Avenue, for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

Friday, May 10

At 2:41 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Route 8 northbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle fire. An engine responded.