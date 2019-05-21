Shelton readies for Memorial Day festivities

With the annual Derby-Shelton Memorial Day parade set for Monday, May 27, city officials have announced parking ban and road closures information for Monday morning as well as a change in location for the May 26 memorial service.

The Memorial Day services location has been changed from the Shelton High School to the Shelton Intermediate School. The service, which opens the weekend’s festivities, will be Sunday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s parade starts in Shelton on Howe Avenue and ends in Derby on upper Elizabeth Street. The parade participants are to be dropped off at the Riverwalk/Farmers Market on Canal Street. Routes to the drop off area will be posted. For more information, visit http://www.derbysheltonparade.org/

The parking ban along the parade route goes into effect at 6 a.m. in Shelton and will stay in effect until the parade is over. Howe Avenue, between Wharf Street and Center Street, will close at 7 a.m. The parade route will be closed about 8:45 a.m. The route includes the northbound exit 14 ramp onto Kneen Street; Coram Avenue, between Kneen Street and White Street, plus all roads in between; White Street, between Coram Avenue and Howe Avenue; and Howe Avenue, between White Street and Bridge Street.

The parade will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Howe Avenue in Shelton (by the exit 14 ramp), and will proceed to Kneen Street, Coram Avenue, White Street, Howe Avenue, and then over the Derby-Shelton Bridge, where the route will follow into Derby.

Questions about the parking ban or parking for the parade can be directed to the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division at 203-924-1544, ext. 4417.