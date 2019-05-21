Valley Shakespeare Festival presents Two Gentlemen of Verona

Valley Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare in the Bar series comes to Stratford with the Bard’s comedy, Two Gentlemen of Verona on Tuesday, June 4, at 7 p.m., at The Ole Dog Tavern, 2505 Main Street. Doors open at 6.

Valentine and Proteus are best friends until they fall in love with the same girl. Rivalry, shenanigans and mayhem ensue in this raucous comedy by the one and only William Shakespeare as only Valley Shakespeare Festival can do it…with only two actors!

“Shakespeare in the Bar is a way of seeing theater in a relaxed atmosphere while still retaining the language of Shakespeare,” said Valley Shakespeare Festival’s Founder/Executive Director Tom Simonetti (who also writes all the company’s adaptations). “It’s fun, it’s intimate, and can sometimes get bawdy — the way Shakespeare wrote it — and would have wanted it!”

Valley Shakespeare Festival continues their 7th season in the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

Admission to the event is $25 in advance. For tickets, visit vsfestival.org or call 203-513-9446.

Valley Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit professional theater company dedicated to bringing free and low-cost theater to the communities of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.