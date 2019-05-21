Center Stage to hold summer youth production auditions

Center Stage Theatre will hold auditions for its Youth CONNection summer production of Crazy for You on May 29 and May 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the theater, 54 Grove Street. The production will be directed by Center Stage’s new Artistic-Executive Director Martin Scott Marchitto.

Students in high school and college (up to age 23) are eligible to audition. Candidates will be required to sing one verse of song and take part in a dance combination at the audition.

Now in its 38th summer, the Youth CONNection was founded by Gary and Francesca Scarpa in 1983. Each summer the group performs a major musical, usually at Shelton High School, where this year’s production will be presented.

“I am looking forward to directing my first Youth CONNection production,” said Marchitto. “I performed in a few Youth CONNection shows a very long time ago, under the direction of our Center Stage founders, Gary and Fran Scarpa, when I was in college, and now it’s exciting to have come full circle as the Scarpas’ successor.”

With music and lyrics by the immortal team of George and Ira Gershwin, Crazy for You was billed as “The New Gershwin Musical Comedy,” when it opened on Broadway in 1992. It is largely based on the songwriting team’s 1930s musical, Girl Crazy, and incorporates songs from several other productions as well. Crazy for You won the 1992 Tony Award for Best Musical in 1993, the Olivier Award (London), and the Dora Award (Toronto) in 1994 for Best Musical.

A zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy, Crazy for You tells the story of young New York banker Bobby Child, who is sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre. In Deadrock, Bobby falls for spunky Polly Baker, the theater owner’s daughter. But Polly takes an instant disliking to the city slicker, but Bobby vows through cunning, razzmatazz, and a hilarious case of mistaken identity to win Polly’s heart and save the theatre. Memorable Gershwin tunes from the score include “I Got Rhythm,” “They Cant Take That Away from Me,” “Embraceable You,” “Nice Work if You Can Get It” and ‘Someone to Watch Over Me.”

“It’s a hilarious musical,” said Marchitto. “It’s got a little bit of everything, from dancing showgirls to cowboys, and you certainly can’t find a better score than one written by George and Ira Gershwin.”

The production will begin rehearsing in June, and the performance dates are July 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. and July 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the production are on sale through the theater’s website. For more information about the audition, candidates should visit www.centerstageshelton.org.