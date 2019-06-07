Shelton cancer survivor to host benefit concert

A Shelton cancer survivor will be taking the stage to help others fight the disease.

Mark Solotruk and the Orchard Hill Band are hosting “Rock Out for Cancer” on Sunday, June 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. at M.A.G.’s Pizza, Bar & Grill, 15 Klarides Village Drive, Seymour, to raise money for the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital in Derby.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 13 to 18. Children younger than 12 are free.

Orchard Hill Band specializes in covering more than four decades of classic rock favorites.

Solotruk was diagnosed with base of the tongue carcinoma in 2018 and received more than 30 radiation treatments at the Center for Cancer Care from May to July. As a singer, the diagnosis was especially hard on Solotruk who is a singer.

Instead letting the disease bring him down, Solotruk strengthened his resolve to not only beat the cancer, but return to sing for a family picnic scheduled shortly after his treatments. The day before his show, Solotruk came to the Center with feelings of dehydration. The staff hooked him up to an IV, and within hours he had the strength he needed to perform the next day – an act for which he is forever thankful to the center’s staff.

For more information about Rock Out for Cancer, contact Laura Murphy at lkmurphy@griffinhealth.org or 203-732-7466. For more information about Orchard Hill Band, visit orchardhillband.com.

Opened in October, 2008, Griffin Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care provides care that’s comprehensive, comforting, and close to home. The Center provides access to Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, and a range of affiliated physicians under the same roof in a Planetree-inspired healing environment. Support services include a Patient Care

Navigator, dietary/nutritional consultations, genetic counseling, social work services, spiritual care, education and support groups, and a variety of non-traditional therapies to reduce anxiety. For more information, visit griffincancercenter.org or call 203-732-1260.