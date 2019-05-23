Shelton Intermediate celebrates spring with arts fest

Art adorned the walls and music filled the halls as Shelton Intermediate School (SIS) celebrated its Spring Arts Festival on Thursday, May 9.

The festival featured the SIS visual arts department, string orchestra, concert band, jazz band, and jazz/community choir.

Those walking into the lobby of Shelton Intermediate were welcomed by the visual arts department’s various student works. They were also entertained by seventh grader John Quevedo performing solo instrumental selections on piano.

The string orchestra, under the direction of Tobi Weinstein, performed “Legend of the Dark Mountain,” “A Monster Under My Bed” and “Dragonhunter.”

The SIS Viking Band, under the direction of Michael Sudak, practices during Flex period every week as a whole group and in smaller groups during their UA elective. They prepared several ensemble pieces including “All Star,” “March on, America” and the popular “Bohemian Rhapsody,” featuring the SIS string quintet that earned a standing ovation.

The SIS jazz band, under the direction of Sudak, practices once a week after school for about an hour and a half. During this time, they have prepared a variety of great pieces for their performance, which included “Moves Like Jagger,” “Blue Monk” and “Cissy Strut.” “Blue Monk” featured solos by Jack Goode on guitar, Greg Uanino on alto sax, Isabelle Acervida on clarinet, Lily Banks on alto sax, and Emily Cordere on clarinet. “Cissy Strut” was performed by the SIS jazz combo “Five Guys.” The SIS jazz combo included Nico Futie on tenor sax, Cooper Rupp on baritone sax, Benjamin Robinson on drums, Ben DeMartino on trumpet and Jack Goode on guitar.

The SIS jazz choir and community choir, under the direction of Carole Sylvester, performed “Come Alive,” “Out Here on my Own” and “Rise Up” featuring student soloists Kylie Chiesa, Sophia Fede and Kayla Gzyms. The performance included a surprise for the audience — a special slide show that included pictures of students and staff throughout the year. It also featured Dina Marks, 2019 assistant principal of the year as selected by the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS).

After completing its spring concert, the band immediately started preparing for the Memorial Day Parade. Both SIS band and choir will be performing at the “Trills and Thrills” festival at Lake Compounce.