Celebrate Shelton’s ‘Food Trucks On The River’ June 21

Celebrate Shelton will hosting Food Trucks on the River on Friday, June 21, starting at 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Downtown Shelton.

The event will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden with Bad Sons Brewery & New England Brewing Company and handmade artisans as well as live music from Tracy Jo & The Toads.

“We are excited to continue our efforts in bringing fun and free events to Downtown Shelton for all families to enjoy,” said Michael Skrtic and Nicole Heriot-Mikula, co-creators of Celebrate Shelton, in a press release.

This event is free to attend, but a $5 suggested contribution is encouraged to sustain Celebrate Shelton’s efforts in the community.

“We have brought you the best of Connecticut’s food trucks, live music with a huge beer garden,” said Jimmy Tickey, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton.

Food Trucks on the Riverill will include: Alphonse’s Italian Street Food, Cinnamon Churros, Crazy Taco-Mex, Dad’s Cannoli Truck, Fork in the Road, Four Flours Baking Company, Greek Style Grill, Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale, Los Mariachis on Wheels, Me’stezo Grill, MILKCRAFT, Mini Munch Food Truck, Next Generation Concessions, Paradise Island, Santa Francesca Pizza, Shoreline Primes Meats & Deli, Sugar Bakery, SWAT – Southern Wings And Things, T.H.E. Snickering Coyote, The Supreme Grill, M and M Steaks, and The Spotted Dick Foodery.

Food Trucks on the River is proudly sponsored by TD Bank, Tuttle Insurance and Star 99.9.

Partial proceeds benefit BHCare. BHcare provides comprehensive behavioral health, prevention and domestic violence services that improve the lives and health of individuals and families.

Celebrate Shelton – an initiative designed to highlight the city — was started in 2011 by small business owners Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey. The organization has since hosted Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks as well as the Holiday Community Tree Lighting Learn more about Celebrate Shelton at www.celebrateshelton.com.