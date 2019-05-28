Booth Hill students prove to be WordMasters

A team representing Booth Hill School recently earned highest honors in the 2018-19 WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 150,000 students annually.

The fourth grade team scored an impressive 185 points out of a possible 200 in the last of three meets this year, placing fifth in the nation, an announcement about the competition said. The fourth graders also placed third nationally in the overall competition with a cumulative score of 552 points out of a possible 600.

Competing in the Blue Division of the WordMasters Challenge, fourth graders Samuel DeMartino and Christopher Fraser each earned a perfect score of 20 in the recent meet. Nationally, only 29 fourth graders achieved this result. Other students at Booth Hill School who achieved outstanding results in the last meet of the year include fourth graders William Gee, Addison Leonard and Megan Losito.

Fourth grader Samuel DeMartino also earned individual highest honors in the overall competition with a cumulative score of 58 out of a possible 60 points. Highest honors are reserved for students who place among the top 10 to 15 students in their division.

The students were coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by the fourth grade team including Hope Cotter, Martha Gaynor, Nick Messina and Karen Keyes.

The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships, a press release said. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well-suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies, the press release said.