The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, May 28

Board of Aldermen budget workshop, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Wednesday, May 29

Planning & Zoning Commission public hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Board of Aldermen Adopt the Budget, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Thursday, May 30

Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.